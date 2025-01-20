Iran not to negotiate on its defense, military power ever

Speaking at his weekly presser on Monday morning, Baghaei reacted to the rumors spreading over alleged negotiation between Iran and Europe over the Islamic Republic's missile program.

"It is not unusual for the parties to raise their arguments, and this is not unprecedented. However, what should be considered is that Iran will not negotiate about its defense and military capabilities in any way," the senior Iranian diplomat stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Baghaei said that the current Iranian administration will give a reciprocal answer if the so-called snapback mechanism is used.

Basically, there is no justification or reason for Iran to stay committed to some agreements if such a thing happens, he underlined.

MP/