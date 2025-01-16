Tajikistan a strategic partner for Iran, Pezeshkian says

Masoud Pezeshkian made remarks on Thursday at the joint press conference of Iran and Tajikistan presidents.

He stated that Tajikistan is one of Iran’s strategic partners in the region, and there is a deep sense of neighborly relations between the two countries. In recent years, we have witnessed significant momentum in developing cooperation between the two nations.

He added that today, 23 agreements were signed by officials of the two countries in various fields, including health, livestock, customs services, police cooperation, electronic systems, artistic collaborations, information technology, visa extensions, and various other agreements.

The President expressed hope that by implementing these agreements, the two countries take serious steps in advancing cooperation and quickly reach an optimal point.

He noted that considering the existing characteristics and variables in the economies of both countries, Iran shares many common economic interests with Tajikistan.

He further continued that the implementation of newly designed initiatives will certainly have a positive impact on employment and the overall level of public welfare, adding that the necessary groundwork for surpassing half a billion dollars in trade between the two countries is easily achievable.

Pezeshkian said that both countries have significant potential to supply for a substantial portion of each other's necessary commodities, emphasizing joint efforts to achieve strategic partnerships across all fields, particularly in economics and trade.

The President stated that facilitating procedures at entry and exit points, removing customs barriers, and creating a secure environment for private sector activities were highlighted by both sides.

He stated that an economic commission meeting will be held soon between the two countries to address key political, economic, trade, cultural, and environmental issues that have been agreed upon.

He also referred to the situation in Afghanistan, saying that "we discussed many regional issues and developments, including Afghanistan."

"Afghanistan is an important neighboring country in the region, and we consider its growth and stability essential," the president of Iran further said in the news conference.

The two sides discussed regional developments, particularly the crimes of the Zionist terrorist regime in Gaza, condemning the killing of civilians and attacks on non-military locations.

