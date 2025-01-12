  1. Technology
Over 1,000 drones to join Iran's Army in coming days

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – The Chief of Staff and Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army Force for Coordination Affairs says that the Army is set to receive new strategic equipment in the coming days.

Referring to the unveiling of new equipment in recent Army drills, Chief of Staff and Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army Force for Coordination Affairs Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said that one of the most important measures taken in this regard is the joining of a thousand strategic drones to the Islamic Republic of Iran Army.

High range, high precision, and high destruction power are among the features of these drones, which the Islamic Republic of Iran Army will receive in the coming days.

He added that the Iranian Army Ground Force will also receive new equipment in the coming days.

Sayyari went on to say that the first phase of the second marine area in Jask will soon be opened, in which the port facilities and breakwaters built in that area will be unveiled.

