PMU to never be dissolved: Iraqi Sunni scholar

Shaykh Khaled al-Mulla, the head of the Sunni Iraqi Scholars, made the remarks in a ceremony held to commemorate the fifth martyrdom anniversary of iconic anti-terror commanders Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, Iraq's al-Ahd news network reported.

He emphasized the need to take a stand against the criminal and bloody enemy and the malicious, racist, and sectarian media that aim to distort the facts.

"Martyr General Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the resistance, are martyrs, and we must learn from the words uttered by these martyrs because these words are absolute and virtue," he said.

Shaykh al-Mulla continued to say that "The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) will never be dissolved because it is a belief, thought, religion, morality, honor, and dignity, and we will not ignore it because ignoring the PMF would mean disregarding honor, belief, and morality."

MNA