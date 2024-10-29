Heated exchange at UNSC meeting on Israel attack against Iran

The emergency meeting of the UNSC convened at the request of Iran and with the initiation of China, Russia and Algeria on Monday evening local time to discuss the recent Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic.

The emergency meeting turned into heated exchange between member states following an address by Khaled al-Khiari, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for the West Asia and Asia Pacific.

While opening the meeting, Khiari warned that the recent exchange of attacks between Israel and Iran risk plunging the region into an unknown situation at a time when “we desperately need de-escalation on all fronts”.

I repeat the Secretary General's condemnation of all acts of escalation, the UN official said, adding that “these acts must stop. Belligerent and threatening rhetoric must cease,”

I repeat accountability for crimes under international law. I call on all parties to stop all military actions to prevent a war and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy, he further added.

Algeria: Israeli attacks violated international peace

In his address to the 15-member Security Council, Algeria's ambassador and representative to the United Nations, Ammar bin Jame condemned the Israeli attack on Iran as a violation of international law.

“Real peace requires compliance with the principles of the United Nations and international laws. Sustainable peace requires Palestinians to enjoy their legitimate rights and end all Israeli occupations”, the Algeria, diplomat underlined, warning that the regional conflict has serious consequences

Israeli occupying forces must be held accountable for their actions, Ammar said and urged the international community to curb Israel's occupation and prevent its escalation, which have pushed West Asia into a cycle of instability.

He also called on the Security Council to fulfill its responsibility for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as work for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

China: Mideast situation fragile amid Israel's behavior

The Chinese ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, in his address to the council, expressed concern over troubling Israeli behavior in the region and called for restraint.

Fu Kong warned that the situation in West Asia is fragile and that his country is against any aggressive action that threatens the peace and security of the region.

"All sides should limit the exchange of fire and peace should be restored to ," he said.

The Chinese representative also touched on the ongoing Israeli genocidal war on Gaza and said that the ceasefire in Gaza is still far from reach while criticized Israel for ignoring the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

US: Israeli strikes on Iran in ‘self-defense’

Linda Thomas Greenfield, the US ambassador and representative to the United Nations, once again declared unflinching Washington's support for Israel and sided with the Zionist regime’s aggression against Iran, saying “Specifically, Israel conducted precision airstrikes against multiple military targets and outside populated areas."

Greenfield claimed that the US did not participate in Israel's military action, rather encouraged the regime to a “targeted, proportional, and direct response to degrade Iran’s ability to threaten its neighbors; deter further attacks; and reduce the risk of further escalation”.

“Today, the United States’ message for Israel remains clear: We will always help secure its people and (occupied) territories”, she said, calling Israeli aggression and crimes in “self-defense”.

The US diplomat issued more rhetorical remarks against Iran and the resistance groups fighting against Israeli crimes and occupation but fell short of mentioning about the Zionist regime’s terrorism in the region and ongoing brutalities against the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

“We again call on Iran to stop its attacks against Israel”, she added, saying Israel has made it clear that its response is now complete and that the United States does not want to see further escalation.

Russia: UNSC must prevent region from falling into war

Russia's Permanent Representative, Vassily Nebenzia, warned in this emergency meeting about the "uncontrolled spiral" of violence in West Asia following Israel's attacks on Iran.

He emphasized that this was "not the first Israeli airstrike" and called on the Security Council members to "at least do their best to ensure that the region does not go to another war."

He expressed worry about the increase in tensions and said "Israel had not hidden its intention to attack Iran in the past weeks”.

Saying that "we are concerned about Israel's disregard for the international community", Nebenzia stressed: "We want Israel to stop provocative actions in West Asia."

The Russian ambassador also slammed the US for providing Israel with intelligence data to attack Iran in violation of international laws.

"The region has been destabilized for more than a year due to the escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip”, he further noted, adding that there is no alternative to a ceasefire, asked the US to "be responsible and use all available tools to implement existing resolutions to resolve regional crises".

UK: Iran should not respond to Israeli attacks

British Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, as usual, aligned with the United States and spoke in defense of the Zionist regime.

Without referring to the belligerence and terrorist actions of the Israeli regime, Barbara Woodward urged Iran not to respond to the Israeli aggression and said "No one should be in the midst of the flames."

This British diplomat claimed that efforts should be made to break the cycle of tension as “a regional war is in no one's interest”.

She also touched on Lebanon and said that compliance with UN Resolution 1701 is the only way to resolve tensions.

Referring to the critical humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, Woodward stressed that “we just need to reach a ceasefire in Gaza."

France: Israel's security must be maintained

Nicolas de Riviere, the French ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, like his western counterparts, did not fail to miss the opportunity to appease the Zionist regime.

Without referring to the Zionist aggression and crimes in Iran and elsewhere in the region, de Riviere, said Israel's security must be maintained and that Paris remains committed to the security of the regime.

However, he stated that Israel should withdraw its forces from Lebanon and called for a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible.

Syria: Security Council must stop Israeli aggression

Qusay al-Dahhak, the ambassador and permanent representative of Syria condemned the Israeli attacks on Iran, saying the Zionist regime with its aggression was trying to drag the region into a large-scale war.

"The Israeli occupation regime's aerial attack on Iran is a clear violation of international laws, the United Nations Charter, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran." He emphasized.

Stating attacks on Syrian civilians, he said that Israel's aggression against his country has destroyed the peace and stability of the region and urged the Security Council to prevent the regime’s aggressive behavior.

This Syrian diplomat condemned the statements by some Western countries in support of Israel citing the so-called pretext “self-defense”.

The Zionist regime considers itself above the law and must be held accountable for its actions, al-Dahhak demanded.

Iraq: Israel violated our airspace to attack Iran

Iraq's representative to the United Nations, while condemning the Israeli aggression against Iran, told the Security Council that the Iraqi government will file its complaints to in international legal institutions for the violation of the country’s sovereignty.

We will not allow Iraqi airspace to be used to attack other countries. Israel's action was a violation of Iraqi sovereignty. Iran is our friend, he stated.

Israel UN envoy defends 'warmongering'

Meanwhile, amid criticism and condemnations by a majority of members in the Security Council, Danny Danon, the Zionist representative to UN once again defended the regime’s terrorist actions.

Emboldened by the support from the American, French and British diplomats at the UN, Danon defended his regime’s warmongering and blamed Iran for destabilizing the region.

Iran "seeks to dominate the region and beyond," he said, claiming that Israel has been under constant threat citing Iran's missiles strikes on Zionist military targets in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Danon did not mention the regime’s crimes, genocide, aggression and assassination drive across the region that were the reasons behind Iran’s missile and drone strikes twice since April.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has made its clear again that it reserves the inherent and legal right to respond to the latest Israeli aggression against the country at an appropriate time under the framework of international law and the UN charter.

