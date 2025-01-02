  1. World
  2. North America
Jan 2, 2025, 9:11 AM

15 killed in New Orleans terrorist act

15 killed in New Orleans terrorist act

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – The number of victims of the terrorist act in New Orleans, Louisiana, increased to fifteen.

"As of now, 15 people are deceased. It will take several days to perform all autopsies. Once we complete the autopsies and talk with the next of kin, we will release the identifications of the victims," CBS television reports, citing the statement of city Coroner Dwight McKenna.

Ten died and 35 injured people were reported earlier.

On New Year's Eve, at approximately 3:15 a.m. local time an individual drove a pickup truck into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing at least 10 and injuring 35 others. After hitting the crowd, he exited the vehicle and fired upon local law enforcement. Law enforcement returned fire and the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene, the FBI said.

MP/

News ID 226362

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News