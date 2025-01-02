15 killed in New Orleans terrorist act

"As of now, 15 people are deceased. It will take several days to perform all autopsies. Once we complete the autopsies and talk with the next of kin, we will release the identifications of the victims," CBS television reports, citing the statement of city Coroner Dwight McKenna.

Ten died and 35 injured people were reported earlier.

On New Year's Eve, at approximately 3:15 a.m. local time an individual drove a pickup truck into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing at least 10 and injuring 35 others. After hitting the crowd, he exited the vehicle and fired upon local law enforcement. Law enforcement returned fire and the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene, the FBI said.

MP/