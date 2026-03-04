IRGC Aerospace Force to defend nation wholeheartedly

“The valiant and proud nation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, our beloved country, is at a critical juncture in its historical and civilizational journey,” Brigadier General Majid Mousavi said in a message on Tuesday.

He offered his condolences on the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, saying that his forces will “defend the Islamic dignity, our beloved homeland, and the noble and honorable nation by sacrificing our lives.”

General Mousavi also called on the nation to maintain their unity, observe patience, and be present on the field to safeguard the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

The Iranian Armed Forces initiated devastating airstrikes against Israeli targets in the occupied territories and US bases across the region in response to terrorist US-Israeli attacks against the country beginning on Saturday morning.

MNA/IRN