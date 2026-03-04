  1. Politics
Mar 4, 2026, 8:00 AM

IRGC Aerospace Force to defend nation wholeheartedly

IRGC Aerospace Force to defend nation wholeheartedly

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force has reassured the Iranian nation that his forces will defend the dear homeland wholeheartedly.

“The valiant and proud nation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, our beloved country, is at a critical juncture in its historical and civilizational journey,” Brigadier General Majid Mousavi said in a message on Tuesday.

He offered his condolences on the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, saying that his forces will “defend the Islamic dignity, our beloved homeland, and the noble and honorable nation by sacrificing our lives.”

General Mousavi also called on the nation to maintain their unity, observe patience, and be present on the field to safeguard the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

The Iranian Armed Forces initiated devastating airstrikes against Israeli targets in the occupied territories and US bases across the region in response to terrorist US-Israeli attacks against the country beginning on Saturday morning.

MNA/IRN

News ID 242316

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News