Yemen strikes Tel Aviv with hypersonic missile

In a statement on Tuesday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces said that "We targeted an Israeli enemy military target in occupied Jaffa in the suburbs of Tel Aviv with a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile."

"This attack achieved its goal, by the grace of God," Saree added.

The spokesman added that, "This operation was carried out in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their fighters and in reaction to the crimes of the Israeli enemy against our brothers in Gaza. We along with all the freedom-seeking people of the Yemeni nation are fully prepared to confront the Israeli, American, and British aggression."

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces went on to stress that "With the grace of God, we will continue to fulfill our religious, moral, and human duty towards the oppressed Palestinian people. As long as the aggression against Gaza is not stopped and the siege is not lifted, we will continue to support the resistance in Gaza by carrying out more military operations."

According to Press TV, also on Saturday, at least 20 Israeli settlers were injured after a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile launched from Yemen struck Tel Aviv’s southern Jaffa area.

Since the onset of Israel’s campaign of genocide in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni forces have taken measures to assert their support for the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, targeting Israeli vessels in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Additionally, the Yemeni armed forces have launched several missile and drone attacks against Israeli-occupied territories, particularly focusing on Tel Aviv. They have pledged to continue these operations as long as Israel maintains its assaults on Gaza, signaling a potential for further escalation in the region.

In October, the US military unleashed B-2 stealth bombers to bomb Yemen in support of Israel. Since then, attacks against Yemen from Israel, the US and the UK have continued in a bid to halt the retaliatory attacks by Sana'a.

MNA