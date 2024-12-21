French troops begin withdrawal in Chad

“The General Staff of the Armed Forces informs National and International Opinion that after the withdrawal of French fighter planes from Chad, the beginning of troop withdrawal has just begun today,” the Chadian Defense Ministry said, according to Anadolu Agency.

“This sequential withdrawal of Combat Units will be carried out in conjunction with the transport of logistics,” the statement added.

Chad gave Paris six weeks to remove 1,000 soldiers and their equipment by Jan. 31.

The Chadian Foreign Ministry announced Nov. 28 the end of military cooperation with France.

France withdrew fighter jets from Chad after a disagreement last month. French soldiers and fighter aircraft have been stationed in Chad almost continuously since the country's independence in 1960, helping to train the Chadian military.

Chad was the last country to host French military units in Africa’s Sahel region after Paris withdrew units from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

