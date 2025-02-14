Road to Beirut airport blocked after Iranian plane banned

On Thursday, protesters blocked the road to Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport in protest of the airport authorities' decision to deny entry to an Iranian flight carrying dozens of Lebanese passengers, media reported on Thursday.

Angry protesters accuse the Lebanese government of being influenced by the United States and Israel, and expressed their anger against this government decision by blocking the airport road and chanting anti-American and anti-Israeli slogans.

The demonstrators set fire to tires, creating roadblocks, while tensions rose during clashes with Lebanese military personnel who attempted to clear the route.

Protesters are demanding that the Iranian flight be allowed to land at the airport like any other flight.

Videos circulating on social media showed Lebanese passengers stranded at Tehran’s airport after Beirut refused to allow the Iranian flight, operated by Mahan Air, to land, despite prior authorization being granted.

The situation has sparked widespread anger and confusion among the Lebanese public, with calls for urgent government action. Reports suggest the Lebanese government may send a national carrier flight to Tehran to bring the passengers home.

