Dec 14, 2024, 9:31 PM

Al-Jolani says his group will not fight occupying Israel

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – Commander of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the umbrella group that led the armed opposition against the former Syrian government says his fighters will not fight against the occupying Israeli regime.

Abu Mohammad al-Jolani stressed in remarks published on Saturday that the HTS does not seek confrontation with Israel, which has conducted hundreds of airstrikes against Syria and occupied some Syrian regions since the fall of Bashar Assad government last Sunday.

He also said that they have given the Russians an opportunity to reassess their relations with Syria.

About Iran, he claimed that the Syrian armed opposition harbors no animosity towards Iran.

The HTS leader also said that after Iranian forces left Syria, there is no justification for the Israeli regime to intervene in the Arab country.

