Israeli forces carry out overnight aggression on Gaza Strip

In the northern Gaza Strip, the occupation placed explosives in several homes west of the Jabalia refugee camp, demolishing them, while shelling eastern areas in Beit Lahia, the Lebanese Al Mayadeen reported.

Israeli warplanes also launched strikes on the northern Gaza Strip and military vehicles fired their weapons at residential areas.

In Gaza City, specifically in the northwestern part, demolished homes around the Saftawi area. Homes were also demolished in the southwest of the city, where military vehicles also opened fired their weapons and artillery shelled the Sabra neighborhood.

As for the central Gaza Strip, the occupation targeted the vicinity of "Block C" in the northeast of the Nuseirat refugee camp, and fired artillery shells on the Nuseirat refugee camp, and a violent raid on Deir al-Balah.

In the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli military vehicles also fired their weapons at areas in Khan Younis. They also opened fire toward the tents of the displaced in the al-Mawasi area west of Rafah City.

So far, the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 44,708 martyrs and 106,050 injuries since October 7, 2023.

AMK/PR