Israeli regime targets Syrian air defense, depots

Media sources reported earlier on Sunday that several explosions were heard in Damascus.

After some news channels reported that several explosions were heard in the capital Damascus, a reporter for Al Jazeera announced that two huge explosions had been heard in the Mezzeh district in ​​Damascus.

After that, some local Syrian media sources claimed that the Zionist regime had targeted Damascus' air defense systems in airstrikes.

Later, the Lebanese news channel Al-Ahed published images from the site of the explosions and wrote that two terrorist explosions shook Damascus.

Meanwhile, Syrian media reported Israeli airstrikes in the Daraa and Suwayda areas in southern Syria, not far from the occupied territories border in addition to airstrikes on the airbase near the capital Damascus.

According to the reports, the strikes targeted ammunition and weapons depots at the Khalkhalah airbase in Suwayda, several sites in the Daraa Governorate and the Mezzeh airbase.

The Israeli regime has entered the Syrian territories from the occupied Golan region and has declared the Golan a closed military zones.

