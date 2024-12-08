Syria’s Assad claimed to have been killed in plane crash

Speculation swirls over the fate of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad amid claims that a plane he was allegedly on may have crashed or been shot down.

Two Syrian sources said there was a very high probability that Assad may have been killed in a plane crash as it was a mystery why the plane took a surprise U-turn and disappeared off the map, Reuters news agency claimed.

Reuters could not immediately ascertain who was on board.

The Syrian government fell early Sunday in a stunning end to President Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year rule over the Arab country after the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorists group stormed and captured the capital Damascus.

MA/PR