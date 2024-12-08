Tel Aviv in ‘direct contact’ with terrorists in Syria

Israel's leading news website Walla said in a report on Sunday that Tel Aviv has “direct and indirect contact” with numerous groups in Syria, including the HTS, adding, "At this stage, Israel wants armed elements not to approach the border [between Syria and the occupied territories].”

The revelation was made as the Israeli forces launched a foray into Syrian soil and entered the southwestern city of Quneitra near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights after armed groups took control of the Arab country, Press Tv reported.

The regime’s media also reported the entry of Israeli tanks into Khan Arnabeh, which is to the northeast of Quneitra and five kilometers from the border of the occupied Golan.

The occupation forces were reported to be digging a large trench on the Syrian border and have destroyed what they claim are weapons depots.

Meanwhile, media reports said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had instructed his cabinet to make no comments about the developments unfolding in Syria.

Netanyahu has decided to prevent his ministers from making any statements regarding the developments in Syria without his prior approval, according to reports.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-sponsored insurgency since March 2011.

The former Damascus government said the Western states and their regional allies were aiding terrorist groups to wreak havoc in the Arab country.

MNA