Explosion in The Hague leaves 5 killed

Search efforts for additional victims are ongoing, with emergency services warning earlier that the death toll could rise to around 20, Xinhua reported on Sunday.

"The reality is that their chances of survival are slim. We are preparing for the worst-case scenario," Mayor Jan van Zanen told a press conference.

Two individuals rescued earlier in the day are in critical condition, the mayor said.

The incident occurred on Tarwekamp Street in the northeastern Mariahoeve district of The Hague. Images from the scene show that the facades of several apartments have been swept away. The building includes shops on the ground floor and two residential floors above.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Police said that a car was seen speeding away from the scene shortly after the explosion.

AMK/PR