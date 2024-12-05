Powerful earthquake strikes Iran's Khuzestan

The quake, which occurred at 7:32 am local time at a depth of 10 kilometers, was felt across many parts of the province, with Haftgel near Massjed Soleyman as the epicenter, according to the National Seismography Center as cited by local media.

A second earthquake, with 4.8 magnitude on the Richter scale, struck about 8 km to the northwest near Masjed Soleyman at 7:53 am local time.

Residents in adjacent cities including Ahvaz, Masjed Soleyman, Bavi, Hamidiyeh, and Shushtar reported feeling the tremors.

There have been no reports of damage or casualties from the quake.

Rescue and emergency teams are monitoring the situation and are prepared to respond to any emergencies.

This is the second earthquake to hit the region in a week. Last Friday, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake also shook the provincial capital city of Ahvaz.

MNA