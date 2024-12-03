FM urges intl. community to respond to Syria developments

Adressing the 28th technical meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Foreign Ministers, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has been the rotating chairman of the ECO organization for the past year and has seriously focused its efforts on advancing the important goals of this large regional organization in the direction of the development of harmony and excellence of the people of the region and ECO member states."

"In this meeting, we will review the latest developments of ECO and we will make decisions and exchange opinions about ways to further strengthen ECO and promote economic cooperation in the meeting with the ministers."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi referred to the Israel regime's crimes in Gaza and said, "For more than a year, the region and the world have witnessed the unprecedented and brutal crimes of the Zionist regime against the people of Gaza and then against the people of Lebanon."

In recent days, parallel to the announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon, we have witnessed the movements of Takfiri terrorist groups in Syria with the support of the United States and the Zionist regime, the Iranian diplomat continued.

Araghchi also called for coordination of the regional countries and the immediate and effective response of the international community regarding the recent development in Syria.

MNA/TSN3212208