Preserving Syria territorial integrity Iran's reg. strategy

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian received a phone call from his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and the recent developments in Syria.

In the phone call, the Iranian president considered preserving Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity as Iran's regional strategy, stressing continued support for the Syrian government and people,

"We believe that Syria will once again overcome the Zionist regime's conspiracies against the security and stability of the country, and we stand by the Syrian government and people on this path," Pezeshkian told Assad, according to a readout of the conversation published by the Iranian president's website.

The Syrian Presidential Office also issued a readout of the telephone conversation, saying that thwo presidents discussed by phone the latest developments in this Arab country.

During the phone call, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest security developments in Syria and also cooperation between the two countries in the field of fighting against terrorism.

Iranian president emphasized Iran's firm opposition to undermining unity and stability in Syria, adding, “Undermining unity and amity in Syria is actually considered targeting the region and jeopardizing peace and security of countries."

He referred to the clear participation of the United States and the Zionist regime against the regional countries and the disruption of peace and security of these countries, stating that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to confront these dangerous plots hatched by the US and criminal Zionist regime.

Syrian president, for his part, emphasized that the recent terrorist acts in Syria pursue the goal in dividing the region, dragging the regional countries into chaos, and also redrawing the map of the Middle East based on the interests and malicious goals of the United States and the West.

