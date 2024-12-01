  1. Politics
Dec 1, 2024, 11:15 AM

Tehran to take legal action after Aleppo consulate attack

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran said Tehran will take serious legal and international action on a raid by armed terrorists against the Iranian consulate in Syria’s Aleppo.

In a statement on Saturday evening, Esmaeil Baghaei strongly condemned the attack by armed terrorist elements on Iran’s consulate in Aleppo.

He emphasized that any violation of diplomatic premises by any individual, group, or government is unacceptable according to the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

The spokesman noted that Iran will seriously pursue the issue through legal and international channels.

He also confirmed that Iran’s consul general and all members of the Iranian consulate in Aleppo are safe and unharmed.

