Iran's president, Iraq's PM discuss Syria situation by phone

"Iran is ready for any cooperation to confront these terrorist acts," said the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to the Iraqi premier Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani in a phone conversation on Sunday afternoon.

The Iranian President emphasized that preserving the territorial integrity of countries such as Syria is the regional strategy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that "while the region was moving towards relative peace following the ceasefire in Lebanon and attention was focused on Gaza, recent events in Syria raised serious concerns about regional security."

"These incidents [in Syria] are part of the Zionist regime's malicious plots to develop insecurity, division, and conflict within Islamic countries, which has made it necessary for the Islamic Ummah to align and make joint efforts to prevent the spread of terrorist currents in the region," Pezeshkian added.

The Iraqi prime minister, for his part, expressed concern about the emergence of insecurity in northern Syria, considering the recent movements of terrorist groups to be an attempt by the Zionist regime to undermine security and fragment Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

KI