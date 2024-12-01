130 killed in terrorist attack in NW Pakistan

An official from the local administration of the district said the death toll rose after 16 more people died in armed clashes during the last 24 hours, adding that over 170 others were also injured.

The majority of the injured are admitted to different hospitals including those who are in critical condition, added the official, Xinhua news agency reported.

The violence started after armed men attacked a convoy of passenger vehicles coming from the Parachinar area in the Mandori Uchit area of the district on Nov. 21, killing 52 people, including children and women.

The tense situation and closure of the main highway have led to severe shortages of food, fuel, and medicine, as well as suspension of internet and mobile services, besides affecting daily life in the region as fear had gripped the population.

A high-level delegation of the provincial government visited the district after the attack on passenger coaches and held meetings with elders, leading to a ceasefire agreement, but clashes could not be stopped.

