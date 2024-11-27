Iran reserves right to respond to recent Israel aggression

He made the remarks in Portuguese capital of Lisbon on Wednesday, emphasizing that Iran reserves the right to respond to Israeli regime's airstrikes on Iran last month.

He went on to say that Iran reserves the right to respond to the last month’s airstrike of the Zionist regime against Iran but it [Iran] considers other developments in the region such as ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

Iran welcomes Tuesday's truce agreement in Lebanon and hopes it can lead to a permanent ceasefire, Iran’s top diplomat stressed.

A ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah began at 04:00 local time (0200 GMT) on Wednesday. The ceasefire agreement requires Israeli troops to withdraw from south Lebanon and Lebanon’s army to deploy in the region.

