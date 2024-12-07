Gaza ceasefire talks resumed: Hamas

The official with Hamas’s political bureau said on Friday efforts have been reactivated to end the genocide and free Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, according to PressTV.

Basem Naim told the Associated Press in Turkey that a deal to end the 14-month Israeli genocide was hopefully within reach.

He said that no “solid, well-formed” new ceasefire proposal has yet been presented to Hamas.

“I think it is not a big challenge to reach a deal… if there are intentions on the other side,” he added.

Hamas has stressed that any agreement with the Israeli regime must ensure a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces, and a prisoner exchange deal.

SD/