Iran seven-a-side football team crown 2024 World Cup

Iran defeated Ukraine 3-0 in the final match of the 2024 World Cup, which was held in Spain, making them the champions of the tournament.

Throughout the competition, Iran demonstrated impressive performance, defeating Venezuela 4-0, Ireland 3-0, Germany 4-0, and the United States 3-0 to reach the semifinals.

In the semifinals, the Iranian team secured a decisive 4-0 victory against Brazil to advance to the final match.

Also, the Netherlands finished in third place after defeating Brazil 3-1.

The 16th edition of the Cerebral Palsy World Cup was held in Barcelona, Spain, featuring 15 participating teams.

