Iran beat Kyrgyzstan in 2026 World Cup Qualification

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – The national Iranian men's football team beat Kyrgyzstan in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday.

Iran defeated Kyrgyzstan 3-2 in their sixth group game of the AFC World Cup 2026 qualifiers on Tuesday.

The match was held at Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

This item is being updated...

