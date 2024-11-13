Air France extends flight cancelations to Israel

Zionist newspaper Israel Hayom reported on Tuesday night that Air France had extended its flight suspension to Israeli-occupied territories until December 3.

The decision came two days after Air France canceled flights bound for Israel until the end of November.

Italian airline ITA Airways made a similar move, canceling flights to and from the Israeli regime's capital of Tel Aviv until 2025, according to Israel’s Channel 13.

Meanwhile, the Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported that the ongoing security concerns and flight suspensions to the occupied territories are having a severe impact on the regime’s high-tech companies.

The report warned that those companies will struggle to maintain operations if flight suspensions continue as travel is essential for international business dealings.

The report highlighted that the halt in flights, intensified by recent tensions with Iran, has made it difficult for these companies to meet investor demands.

Costs for flights with El Al, Israel’s only operating airline, are reportedly high.

Calcalist added that Israeli tech leaders have expressed concerns over what they described as an “air blockade,” which limits their ability to conduct business abroad.

MNA/