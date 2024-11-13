Iraqi Resistance attacks Israeli targets with drones

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror combatants, in a statement published on its Telegram channel on Wednesday, confirmed a drone strike on a target in the central part of the occupied lands.

It said the attack was carried out in continuation of resistance against the occupying Israeli regime, in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese nations, and in response to the massacres that the Zionist entity is perpetrating against unarmed Palestinian and Lebanese civilians.

The coalition noted that it will continue to target and destroy important installations across the occupied lands.

The Resistance group also reported a second drone strike on a key target located in the north of the occupied territories.

“The combatants of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq on Wednesday, 13-12-2024, attacked a vital target in the north of the occupied lands using drones,” the alliance said in a follow-up statement.

The Iraqi Resistance has vowed to continue its operations against Israeli targets with increasing intensity.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been conducting numerous such operations against sensitive targets lying across the occupied territories since October 7 last year, when the Israeli regime began waging a genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

At least 43,665 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in the brutal Israeli military onslaught so far.

The coalition has also carried out retaliatory attacks against the US occupation bases across Iraq and neighboring Syria due to Washington’s unbridled political, military, and intelligence support for Israel’s atrocities in Gaza.

AMK/PressTV