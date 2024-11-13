Russia warns Israel against airstrikes near its base in Syria

Alexander Lavrentiev, President Vladimir Putin's special envoy in the Near East, said Wednesday that the Israeli regime’s military “actually carried out an air strike in the immediate vicinity of Hmeimim.”

According to Press TV, Lavrentiev said that Moscow has notified Tel Aviv that “such acts that put Russian military lives in danger over there are unacceptable.”

"That is why we hope that this incident in October will not be repeated,” Lavrentiev said referring to an Israeli aerial strike that hit the port city of Latakia in mid-October.

Latakia, and in particular its airport, is close to the town of Hmeimim that hosts a Russian air base.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria since the outbreak of the Western-backed war in 2011.

Damascus has repeatedly called on the United Nations to hold the Tel Aviv regime accountable for the attacks on its soil.

