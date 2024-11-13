Russia supports new UNSC draft resolution on Gaza: Envoy

"The Security Council must break out of the state of paralysis it has been in over the past months thanks to the US under constant mantras about the imminent deal between Israel and Hamas," Vasily Nebenzya said at the UNSC meeting on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"It’s time to act. This is precisely why Russia fully supports the draft resolution on Gaza, prepared by ten UNSC non-permanent members, with a direct demand for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire and the release of all prisoners, and urges to put it to a vote without further ado," he explained, TASS reported.

The Russian diplomat noted that Resolution 2735 was only a tool to gain time for Israel. "Let’s be frank: our American colleagues were intentionally pulling our leg, buying time for Israel to implement its plans on eliminating as many Palestinians in Gaza as possible and turning that territory into a zone unfit for living," Nebenzya noted.

SD/