13 killed in a mine collapse in Nigeria

Joshua Riti, a government official in the state, told Anadolu on Tuesday that the victims were aged between 18 and 30 and belonged to the Bassa Local Government Area.

The collapse occurred on Saturday at the borders of Bassa, Jos South, and Jos North Local Government Areas, where these young individuals sought to earn a living in the mining pit, he added.

Recently, 22 miners died when a mining pit collapsed at an illegal site located within a national game reserve that spans the Gashaka Local Government Area in Taraba State and the Toungo Local Government Area in Adamawa State.

MA/PR