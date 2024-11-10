  1. Iran
Nov 10, 2024, 8:48 PM

Five Basij forces martyred in terrorist attack in SE Iran

Five Basij forces martyred in terrorist attack in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – Five Basiji volunteer forces have been martyred in a terrorist attack in southeastern Saravan county on Sunday.

The attack on the Basiji forces is said to have taken place in Saravan County in Sistan and Baluchistan Province in southeast Iran on Sunday. 

The five Basijis that have been martyred by the terrorists are said to be from the area.

The attack took place in Sirkan district in Saravan County. 

Backup forces arrived in the scene immediately after the incident and search teams of security forces are said to have been chasing the terrorists who are still at large at the time this report was being published.

MNA

News ID 224254

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News