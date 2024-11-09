Tens killed, injured in Israel’s strike on Lebanon's Tyre

Several residential houses were also destroyed in the central part of the city and in the Miyah al-Jana neighborhood. The number of casualties may increase as rescuers continue clearing debris.

Tyre, located some 20 kilometers from the border, and its environs came under Israeli attacks at least 20 times during the day. For the first time since the outbreak of the current escalation in October 2023, Israel struck the city from its warplanes and warships, TASS reported.

Local authorities reported serious damage to residential houses in the Majdal Silm, Al-Jmeijmi, and al-Savvana neighborhoods.

MP/PR