Paris Saint-Germain fans display pro-Palestine banners

Fans raised a huge banner that read: "Free Palestine" in English, and a smaller one that said, "Battle on the field but peace in the world" in French before kick-off at the Parc des Princes stadium.

The larger banner featured images of Qods's iconic Dome of the Rock Mosque and the Palestinian and Lebanese flags.

In a remarkable display of solidarity, supporters of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from the Boulogne Kop unveiled a substantial 'Free Palestine' banner prior to the kickoff of their UEFA Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. This poignant gesture comes just eight days before France's upcoming Nations League encounter with 'Israel', set to occur in Paris.

MNA