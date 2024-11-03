Blast in Afghanistan's Sar-e Pol kills 2, injures 15

According to the local Afghan Atlas news agency, local sources in Sar-e Pol province of Afghanistan reported an explosion in the center of the province and announced that this explosion left several dead and injured.

Sources with knowledge of the matter said that the explosion took place this Sunday evening in the Central Chowk area of ​​Sar-e Pol province and there were casualties.

Sources reported that at least 15 injured from this explosion were taken to a hospital in Sar-e Pol and at least 2 bodies were seen in the area.

However, the interim government of the Taliban did not say anything about this incident and did not provide about the death toll.

It has been said that a bomb was planted in a bicycle was the cause of this explosion, however this has not been officially confirmed.

