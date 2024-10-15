  1. Economy
Tehran, Kabul ready to expand coop. in wind energy sector

TEHRAN, Oct. 15 (MNA) – The chief executive of Iran Organization for Management of Electric Power Generation and Transmission (TAVANIR) said that Iran and Afghanistan are ready to expand their cooperation in constructing wind wind power plants .

Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi stated that the two countries are interested in developing cooperation in the field of wind energy due to the existence of unique wind tunnels for the construction operation of wind power plants on the border of the two countries.

Planning is underway for the development of construction operation of the communication transmission lines with the investment of able domestic and foreign companies, he emphasized.

Turning to the situation of electricity exchange between Iran and Afghanistan which has started since 2002, Rajabi Mashhadi pointed out Iran's electricity export to Afghanistan is carried out through the transmission lines and with a priority during non-peak hours of electricity use in the country.

