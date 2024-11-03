  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Nov 3, 2024, 4:39 PM

Blast kills 3 in Afghanistan's Ghazni

Blast kills 3 in Afghanistan's Ghazni

TEHRAN, Nov. 03 (MNA) – Three people have been killed as a blast ripped through a mechanic shop in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province, provincial police spokesman Khalid Sarhadi said Sunday.

The blast took place on Saturday afternoon when some mechanics were busy in the shop repairing an oil tanker in the provincial capital Ghazni city. The blast killed three on the spot, the official added, Xinhua reported.

Without providing further details, the official said that an investigation is underway to determine the reason for the deadly incident.

Earlier, an explosive device from past wars went off in the Nawar district of Ghazni province, killing two children and injuring another on Wednesday.

SD/

News ID 223967

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News