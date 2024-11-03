Leader meets families of Air Force staff martyred recently

The families of the martyrs of the Air Defense Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday.

Martyrs Hamzeh Jahandideh, Mohammad Mahdi Shahrokhifar, Mehdi Naqavi and Sajjad Mansouri were four staff members of the Air Defense Force of the Army who were martyred in an Israeli regime airstrikes on Saturday, October 26.

In the meeting, the Leader said, "The martyrdom of these beloved people is an outstanding and important martyrdom because they were martyred in the defense of their country and the nation in direct confrontation with the Zionist regime, which is the most sinister enemy of Islam."

MNA