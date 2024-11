In the semifinals, Iran's Malek Khatabi (92 kg) defeated Kyrgyzstan's Tynystan Alybayev, securing his place in the finals of the tournament.

Malek Khatabi will compete against Uzbekistan's Khalimjon Mamasoliyev in the final match.

Earlier in the tournament, Khatabi overcame competitors from Turkey and Russia to reach the semifinals.

The IBA Youth World Boxing Championships is underway in Budva, Montenegro from October 22 to November 3.

