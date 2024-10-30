  1. Sports
Iranian boxer into semifinal in World Boxing Championships

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – Iranian boxer Amir-Reza Malek Khatabi has cruised into the semifinal of the 2024 World Boxing Championships underway in Budva, Montenegro.

In the quarterfinals, Iran’s Malek Khatabi (92 kg) achieved a notable victory over his Russian opponent, securing his place in the semifinals of the tournament.

Earlier in the competition, Malek Khatabi had defeated his tough Turkish rival, Tarhan Taha Turgut, to advance to the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Malek Khatabi will face Tynystan Alybayev from Kyrgyzstan.

The IBA Youth World Boxing Championships is underway in Budva, Montenegro from October 22 to November 3.

