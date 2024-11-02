Kowsar, Hodhod satellites set to launch with Russia's Soyuz

The two privately produced satellites, Kowsar and Hodhod, were shipped to Russia on Friday, October 11, for their scheduled launch into space on Tuesday, November 5.

This mission represents the first venture by Iran’s private space industry into satellite manufacturing and launch, marking a substantial advance for the nation’s aerospace ambitions, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The Kowsar satellite, intended for precision agriculture and mapping applications, and the Hodhod satellite, designed to provide telecommunications and Internet of Things (IoT) services, are both set for liftoff.

The development of Kowsar, a remote-sensing satellite, began in 2019, while Hodhod, incorporating advanced technology from Kowsar, was designed and built within a year. Significantly, these milestones were achieved by a team of young Iranian engineers with an average age of 25, working within an Iranian private tech company.

Kowsar is a high-resolution remote-sensing satellite created for diverse purposes, such as agricultural management, natural resource monitoring, environmental assessment, and disaster response. Its high-quality imagery will enable accurate tracking of environmental changes, identification of disaster-hit regions, and improved planning for sustainable growth. Key characteristics include high-resolution imaging, versatile applications, and domestic production.

Hodhod is a compact communication satellite designed to facilitate satellite networks and IoT connectivity. This satellite aims to provide communication services in remote and hard-to-reach areas with limited terrestrial network access. Essential features of Hodhod include its small size, communication functions, and adaptability for use in isolated regions.

