Pezeshkian calls for strengthening Iran-Algeria ties

Pezeshkian sent a congratulatory message to his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the anniversary of the counter-occupation fights that began on November 1, 1954.

In his message, the Iranian president congratulated the Algerian people on the 70th anniversary of the occasion.

Referring to the 60th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Iran and Algeria, President Pezeshkian said that the Islamic Republic is ready to strengthen ties with the African country in all fields.

