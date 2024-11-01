  1. Politics
Nov 1, 2024, 4:13 PM

Pezeshkian calls for strengthening Iran-Algeria ties

Pezeshkian calls for strengthening Iran-Algeria ties

TEHRAN, Nov. 01 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in a message to his Algerian counterpart said that Tehran is ready to strengthen bilateral relations with Algiers in all fields.

Pezeshkian sent a congratulatory message to his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the anniversary of the counter-occupation fights that began on November 1, 1954.

In his message, the Iranian president congratulated the Algerian people on the 70th anniversary of the occasion.

Referring to the 60th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Iran and Algeria, President Pezeshkian said that the Islamic Republic is ready to strengthen ties with the African country in all fields.

MP/6275118

News ID 223855

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News