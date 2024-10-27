  1. World
Lebanon demands condemnation of Israel attack in UNSC lawsuit

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) –Lebanon says it has lodged a complaint with UN Security Council, demanding condemnation of Israel’s ongoing aggression against Arab country and urging international community to hold the occupying regime accountable for crimes.

Lebanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that the complaint calls for condemning the Israeli invasion of its territories and the violation of the country’s sovereignty, as well as the widespread and continuous attacks on the security and safety of its people.

The complaint also calls for obligating Israel to implement Resolution 1701 to halt its hostilities immediately and withdraw Israeli troops from Lebanese territory, the ministry added.

According to the statement, Lebanon further noted in the complaint that Israel has no respect for international law, adding that it has escaped accountability and questioning by the global community.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s health ministry said an Israeli strike in the southern Lebanese port city of Sidon had killed two people and injured eleven others.

