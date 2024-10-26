Israel attacks caused limited damage: Iran Air Defense Forces

The statement from the Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Command stated, "The country’s air defense headquarters informs the honorable people of Iran that, despite previous warnings from the officials of the Islamic Republic to the criminal and illegal Israeli regime to refrain from any provocative actions, this illegitimate regime launched an attack early this morning on military sites in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam."

"The unified air defense system successfully intercepted and countered this aggressive action, though limited damage was incurred at some points, which is currently under investigation," it added.

The statement further urged citizens to maintain solidarity and calm, advising them to follow updates on these events through national media outlets and disregard rumors from hostile media sources.

It is also noteworthy that at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, several sounds resembling explosions were heard, particularly in western Tehran. Around 5 a.m., sounds of anti-aircraft fire were also heard in eastern and central Tehran. In response, Tehran Air Defense Public Relations announced that these sounds were due to the air defense response at three points outside the capital.

MNA/