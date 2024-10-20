Iran’s Mazandaran exports $172 mln t 42 countries in H1

More than 961,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $172 million, were exported from the customs offices of this northern province to 42 countries of the world between March 21 and September 21, 2024, Amir Jamshidi added.

Of total $172 million worth of products exported overseas, $80 million, $46 million, $34 million and $8 million of which were exported from Amol, Amirabad, Sari and Noshahr customs offices respectively, he said, adding that $5 million worth of products was exported from Fereydounkenar Customs Office.

Dairy products, cements, plastic materials, ordinary metals and different edibles were of the main products exported from this northern province to 42 countries of the world, the observer of Customs Office of Mazandaran province added.

MA/6263070