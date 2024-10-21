  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 21, 2024, 7:15 PM

Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv because of a ballistic missile

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – Sirens have been sounded in Tel Aviv after it was reported a ballistic missile was launched at the city.

This item is being updated...

