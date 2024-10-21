https://en.mehrnews.com/news/223326/ Oct 21, 2024, 7:15 PM News ID 223326 World Middle East World Middle East Oct 21, 2024, 7:15 PM Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv because of a ballistic missile TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – Sirens have been sounded in Tel Aviv after it was reported a ballistic missile was launched at the city. This item is being updated... News ID 223326 کپی شد Related News Israel claims detained 7 people charged with spying for Iran Intl. community crumbling amid inaction on Gaza genocide: UN Thaad anti-missile system is ‘in place’ in occupied lands Zionists protest against Netanyahu in front of war ministry Tags Tel Aviv Israeli Regime Palestine Yemen
