Israel claims detained 7 people charged with spying for Iran

Seven Jewish Israelis have been arrested for allegedly carrying out tasks for Iran, including taking photos and gathering information on Israeli military (IDF) bases, the Zionist regime's Justice Ministry claimed.

According to a statement from the State Attorney's Office, the seven, from Haifa and other northern towns, include a deserter soldier and two minors, Israeli media reported.

The seven allegedly gathered information on the Nevatim and Ramat David airbases, the IDF HQ in Tel Aviv, Iron Dome batteries, the Golani training base, and other sites, per the instructions of their Iranian operators.

Indictments are expected to be filed against the suspects on Friday, the ministry adds.

SD/