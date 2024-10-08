Yemen's Ansarullah sends special message to Hamas

In a message, Hazam al-Assad responded to the gratitude of Hamas Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades' spokesperson Abu Obeida for Yemen's active participation in the front of supporting Gaza.

"Once again, we renew our alliance with our nation in Gaza and their heroic resistance and the battalions of Ezzeddin Qassam and its heroic commander Muhammad al-Dzaif," Hazam al-Assad said, adding that Yemen will never abandon you and will continue its role in supporting you until you achieve definitive victory.

Al-Assad clarified that Yemen has tougher equations and steps to punish the invaders and teach them a lesson for the crimes they commit.

Yemen's reaction will be at the level of the crimes committed by the occupying Zionists, he added.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on 2023 October after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, the Yemeni forces have carried out scores of operations in support of the war-hit Gazans, striking targets throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to targeting Israeli ships or vessels heading towards ports in the occupied territories.

