Israeli regime army claims may have martyred Yahya Sinwar

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – The Zionist Israeli regime military has said that it is investigating the possibility that one of the alleged Hamas forces martyred in a recent Gaza aggression was Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Israel’s army said Thursday that it is investigating whether Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar had been martyred in an attack in Gaza.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that an Israeli attack killed at least 19 Palestinians, including children, at UNRWA school sheltering displaced people in Jabalia, in northern Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

Hamas denied that there were any of its members in the school. 

The Israeli army has said it has conducted a DNA test. 

The Israeli war minister Gallant said the investigations were still continuing.

The Israeli regime said that the three Hamas members were martyred in a gunfight in a building in Gaza on Thursday.

