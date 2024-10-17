People in Isfahan bid farewell to Gen. Nilforoushan

The people in Isfahan in central Iran held a massive funeral ceremony to bide farewell their fellow Isfahani IRGC General Abbas Nilfroushan on Thursday.

A large number of people and government official attended his funeral.

The corpse of the senior IRGC general will be laid to rest after going through the funeral in his hometown's Martyrs cemetery.

The video shows that the Leader donated a piece of his garment (abaya or cassock) as a sign of accompanying the Martyr Nilforoushan's body during the funeral:

The following video shows the corpse of the martyr is laid to rest:

MNA