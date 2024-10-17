  1. Iran
People in Isfahan bid farewell to Gen. Nilforoushan

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – The body of General Abbas Nilforoushan, who was martyred in Beirut by Zionist Israeli regime, arrived in Isfahan on Wednesday after going through Tehran, and holy cities of Qom and Mashhad.

The people in Isfahan in central Iran held a massive funeral ceremony to bide farewell their fellow Isfahani IRGC General Abbas Nilfroushan on Thursday. 

A large number of people and government official attended his funeral.

The corpse of the senior IRGC general will be laid to rest after going through the funeral in his hometown's Martyrs cemetery. 

The video shows that the Leader donated a piece of his garment (abaya or cassock) as a sign of accompanying the Martyr Nilforoushan's body during the funeral:

The following video shows the corpse of the martyr is laid to rest:

